'More than a shame, it's injustice': Winnipeg clinic speaks out against Roe v. Wade decision

Organizers of a clinic in Winnipeg say they feel rage and fear after hearing of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that will allow states to ban abortions.

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the country's constitutional protections for abortion.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has officially declared war on women’s bodily autonomy. This is pushing back progress on equal rights by half a century," a release from the Women's Health Clinic in Winnipeg reads. "We feel rage, fear, and an unwavering commitment to making sure this does not happen in Canada.

"This is more than a shame, it’s injustice."

University of Manitoba professor and bioethicist Arthur Schafer said abortion is federally protected in Canada – adding this is between the patient and their doctor.

''Abortion hasn't really been a controversial issue in Canada for the last 30 or 40 years," Schafer said.

But as tensions rise in the U.S., Schafer said Canadians are speaking up too.

''Canadian women, in particular, are even more vigilant in protecting the right."

In Winnipeg, Women's Health Clinic Executive Director Kemlin Nembhard said her phone has been ringing as people take in the news of the Roe v. Wade overturning.

"Ultimately what we need to talk about is abortion care is health care and that is final," Nembhard said.

The clinic said it will provide abortions to anybody who may need one. However the clinic said many seeking abortions don't have the ability to travel.

"The difference between legal and illegal abortion comes down to a question of class, access, and safety," the clinic said, adding the ability to travel for abortion care requires the privilege to afford time off work, travel expenses and a place to recover.

"The abortions will not stop. Access to safe abortions in the U.S. has been decimated," Keesha Daniels, the Health Services Manager at the clinic, said in the release. "People will suffer and die from illegal abortions. When people with uteruses suffer, all of humanity suffers.”

Leah Gazan, the MP for Winnipeg Centre, in response to the Roe v. Wade decision, said even in Canada many people do not have access to reproductive health services.

"We know there are places in Canada where there is absolutely no access to reproductive health services," Gazan said, adding she is pushing for more federal support. ''They have had a number of years to ensure that people can access this right and they have failed."