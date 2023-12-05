More than half of all weapons seizures by CBSA officers this year have been in B.C. and Yukon. Here's why.

The Canada Border Services Agency seized roughly 22,700 weapons in the first 10 months of 2023. More than half of those – 13,400 – were seized in the agency's Pacific Region, which covers B.C. and Yukon.

The Pacific Region accounted for 59 per cent of all weapons seized and 60 per cent of all seizure incidents, with 8,220 of the 13,800 conducted Canada-wide occurring in the region.

B.C. and Yukon combine to account for less than 15 per cent of Canada's population.

Asked to explain this apparent discrepancy between the size of the region and the number of weapons seized, the CBSA pointed out that its Pacific Region is "a hub for travel and trade in the country."

"The region covers British Columbia and the Yukon and is home to 43 service locations, including an international mail centre, Canada’s second-busiest airport and the country’s largest marine port, container examination facility and cruise ship terminal," the agency said in an email to CTV News.

"We process over 17 million travellers, 28 million courier shipments and two million commercial shipments."

The CBSA also pointed to a large seizure made in January that, on its own, accounted for about 10 per cent of the weapons seized in the Pacific Region.

That incident, which the agency first publicized in February, involved several parcels bound for addresses in Chilliwack, B.C., that had been imported from China using a false declaration.

Between the contents of the parcels and the execution of a search warrant, CBSA investigators seized more than 1,350 prohibited weapons.

"This is just one example of how our officers work to keep harmful weapons out of our communities," the agency said in its email.