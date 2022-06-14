More than half of Canadians say they won’t buy a fully electric vehicle

Electric vehicles may be trendy and good for the planet, but over half of all Canadians asked said they are unlikely to consider buying one as their next vehicle.

Canadians are interested in hybrids, which offer a gas and electric combination, but while fully electric vehicles are getting better all the time, the majority said they wouldn't want an electric vehicle (EV) that only plugs in.

The survey found our neighbours to the south in the U.S. are actually more interested in buying electric vehicles than Canadians are.

According to market research company JD Power Canada a survey found that 53 per cent of Canadians said they're “very unlikely” or “somewhat unlikely” to consider an electric vehicle.

While in the U.S. 59 per cent of Americans said they are “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to consider an EV for their next purchase.

J.D. Ney, Director of Automotive Research and Consulting with J.D. Power Canada said that “the cost is going to remain a significant barrier to EV ownership in Canada.”

While a $5,000 federal incentive remains for EV buyers, in Ontario EV rebates were scrapped by the Ontario government four years ago and across the country some provinces offer them while others don't.

About 61 per cent said they are unlikely to buy an electric vehicle based on price.

Another reason Canadians are concerned about going all electric is our long Canadian winters and extreme temperatures which could affect performance.

“In Canada it’s cold for half of the year and everyone knows what happens to batteries when it’s cold outside” said Ney.

The survey found Americans are less concerned about range issues, but Canadians remain worried they could run out of power before they get to where they need to go.

About 65 per cent said they're unlikely to buy an electric vehicle based on their range anxiety.

Another reason many Canadians don't want to switch to an pure EV is because they've never driven or even sat in one, but research shows once they do they're more open to EV ownership.

“Manufacturers should really let Canadians get into their EV vehicles so they can experience them for themselves” said Ney.

Even with gas prices at over 2 dollars a litre many drivers may need more information and financial incentives before they go completely electric.

The survey found the province with the most interest in switching to electric vehicles is British Columbia at 59 per cent, Ontario drivers seemed to be on the fence and around 47 per cent and the residents of Atlantic Canada are least interested in going all electric at 35 per cent.