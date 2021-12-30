More than half of COVID infected health-care workers in last week eligible for third dose

More than half of health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 last week were eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 booster, according to Shared Health.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said 330 of the 418 workers who tested positive had not received their third dose and 232 of those workers were eligible for the booster.

"Approximately 95 per cent of all direct-care workers in the health system previously confirmed they are fully vaccinated as part of requirements relating to public health orders that come into effect in October," a Shared Health spokesperson said.

"What this data shows is how important it is for everyone – including health-care workers – to receive their booster dose when they become available to them. Getting this third dose is not just important to protecting your health and the health of those around you, but it also helps the province's health-care system as it faces an ongoing patient surge due to COVID in the days and weeks ahead.

Manitoba set a daily COVID-19 case number record on Thursday for the third day in a row with 1,123 cases.