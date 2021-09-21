More than half of Manitobans voted in federal election: Elections Canada
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Another federal election is in the books and Justin Trudeau remained as prime minister of Canada.
In Manitoba, there wasn't much change either in the 14 ridings, although one riding is yet to be decided as of Tuesday evening.
According to Elections Canada, over half of Manitobans made it to the polls with 57.56 per cent casting a ballot. That equals 532,015 of 924,260 registered electors.
That percentage is just below the national average as 58.87 per cent of Canadians voted.
Elections Canada said the estimated totals do not include electors who registered at the poll the day of the election or local special ballots that have not yet been counted.
These numbers were updated by Elections Canada Tuesday evening.
-
Two teens arrested at gathering of hundreds on University of Guelph campus: policeGuelph police have arrested two teens following a gathering of hundreds of students on the University of Guelph campus.
-
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverseDespite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
-
More wind in Calgary and a cold front later today!Our wind speed will kick from the west this afternoon from 40-50 km/h, with potential to rise just above; however, that will be stymied by a cold front passing in from the northwest
-
Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm startThe average high for final week of September drops from 17 to 15 degrees.
-
WECHU reports one new death, 50 additional COVID-19 casesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': pollAccording to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Ford invests in $50M electric vehicle battery recycling companyFord Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.
-
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.
-
WRPS chief asks for patience as Ontario launches vaccine certificate programPolice Chief Bryan Larkin is asking Waterloo Region residents for "patience, generosity and kindness" as the province launches its proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.