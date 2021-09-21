More than half of Manitobans voted in federal election: Elections Canada

Another federal election is in the books and Justin Trudeau remained as prime minister of Canada.

In Manitoba, there wasn't much change either in the 14 ridings, although one riding is yet to be decided as of Tuesday evening.

According to Elections Canada, over half of Manitobans made it to the polls with 57.56 per cent casting a ballot. That equals 532,015 of 924,260 registered electors.

That percentage is just below the national average as 58.87 per cent of Canadians voted.

Elections Canada said the estimated totals do not include electors who registered at the poll the day of the election or local special ballots that have not yet been counted.

These numbers were updated by Elections Canada Tuesday evening.