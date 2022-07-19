More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaulted

A new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.

A poll by Oracle Research found 53 per cent of Health Sciences North workers said they experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault while on the job.

The poll also found that 60 per cent of HSN and northern Ontario respondents experienced physical violence, 65 per cent said they witnessed an increase in violence incidences during the COVID-19 pandemic and 53 per cent report feeling depressed and emotionally exhausted because of the overall work conditions.

There was also a 28 per cent increase in reports of the use of guns or knives against staff, 10 per cent higher than the provincial average.

"Of all occupational groups, health care workers bear the greatest risk of workplace violence," said Melanie Viau, francophone vice-president for OCHU/CUPE.

"In the last 10 years, violence against nurses has increased at a rate three times higher than Canadian police and correctional workers combined … Every day, hundreds of health care workers are sexually assaulted or verbally harassed in Ontario."

Viau said it's led to a toxic workplace culture in hospitals across the province.

"This surge in violence against women -- much of it racially motivated -- comes against a backdrop of severe unprecedented shortages and vacancies in our hospitals," she said.

Sharon Richer of OCHU said the population is growing older and in need of more health care services, but the province is cutting services.

"Family members are anxious and angry about the access and quality of care," Richer said.

"They have skeleton staffing, which is normal, and staff are working alone in circumstances where they've become very vulnerable to assaults."

Dave Tremblay is OCHU Area 6 vice-president and a support worker inside HSN. Tremblay said he is hearing more 'code whites' -- calls for help with violent patients -- than ever before. He'll hear at least one during an evening shift.

"This is an ongoing, nightly/daily issue that goes on there," Tremblay said.

"I have been bitten at work. I have been spat at and … I would say sexually assaulted/harassed by patients at hospital."

He welcomed HSN's decision to hire in-house security.

"I remember day shifts where there were only two guards for the entire hospital and now we have a consistent staff so that's a step in the right direction," Tremblay said.

Following Tuesday's news conference, HSN released this statement:

"As you know, incidents of workplace violence occur far too often in the health care setting, including in hospitals across Ontario. Violence in the workplace should never be part of the job, especially for health care workers who are committed to being there to care for us when we need them the most."

"The health and safety of our medical staff, employees, learners and volunteers at HSN is of the highest importance to our organization. It’s why one of the three commitments made in our 2019-2024 strategic plan includes providing 'a physically, psychologically and culturally safe environment that promotes positive care, working and learning experience.'"

"In 2021, HSN launched the workplace violence prevention committee to address gaps and identify system-level opportunities for improvement. This committee has helped launch an array of new initiatives focused on workplace violence prevention."

"For example, starting with 2021-2022 budget, HSN is now spending $1.1 million to reduce workplace violence. This includes a behavioural escalation support team to provide education and support to our care teams in all matters of prevention, intervention and follow-up of workplace violence risk and incidents. Pilot services are currently available in certain high-risk units, and will be available in all inpatient units by 2023."

CTV News also contacted the Ministry of Health and received this statement from the Ministry of Labour, Training, Immigration and Skills Development:

"Everyone should be able to work in a safe and healthy workplace. The government takes workplace violence and harassment seriously and has zero tolerance for racially motivated harassment and violence. In 2022, the ministry has issued 432 orders relating to violence and harassment in the health care sector, to ensure workplaces are compliant with their responsibilities under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and protecting the safety of their employees. Our more than 500 health and safety inspectors are on the ground visiting workplaces across the province daily. Any worker who is concerned for their safety should contact our ministry so we can investigate."