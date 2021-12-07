More than just a haircut in Timmins

A recent event put on by the Ojibway and Cree Cultural Centre in Timmins served several purposes.

The centre saw a modest turnout to its first '$5 haircut' event Monday afternoon.

The goal, according to the centre's executive director Tristan Lebrun, was to give people access to affordable haircuts while supporting an important service for Indigenous elders offered by the Timmins Native Friendship Centre.

"They pick (elders) up and they bring them to their appointments," Lebrun explained.

"Gas prices have gone up ... (and) for a lot of Indigenous organizations, our funding never increases. This is just my way of giving back to the community and, hopefully, giving them the gas money they need to get around."

At least eight people came out for a trim, Lebrun said, with many giving more than the minimum $5 donation.

A cut at a trimmed cost

Margaret Okimaw, 62, said she jumped at the opportunity to get her hair cut and styled at a low cost.

In addition to supporting an important shuttle service, she said she appreciated being able to get an affordable hair-do since it can otherwise be expensive and inaccessible.

"It really helps those that really can't afford a hairstylist or to (pay for) a taxi or bus to go to a hairstylist," Okimaw said.

"It really means a lot to us."

Empowering Indigenous hair

Lebrun said that part of the goal of the haircut event was to empower Indigenous people to take back control of their hair since past trauma can make some insecure about their hair or getting it cut.

Many residential school survivors may have had their hair cut against their will, he explained, and youth today can be bullied for their traditional hairstyles—like males, who traditionally grow out their hair as a symbol of strength.

This resonated for Okimaw as well.

"Kids didn't have a choice, it killed them when their hair was cut or shaved off," Okimaw said about treatment at Canada's residential schools.

"That means their strength is taken away, it's something the Creator gave them."

Acknowledging that history, Lebrun said the event gave young people and elders the opportunity to come together and show that they have autonomy over their hair.

"A lot of elders nowadays still keep their hair short because of residential school and to other traditional people, such as myself, you can ... get those healthy ends going again," said Lebrun.

"It was just to show unity amongst us all that we're not scared of it, even to this day. That fear doesn't live in us."