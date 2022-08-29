More than lightning in the night sky over Sault Ste. Marie

People in Sault Ste. Marie got quite a show Sunday night between the lightning and an incident at the steel plant.

"We experienced a transformer failure at Algoma Steel's power substation resulting in a loss of power," Algoma Steel spokesperson Brenda Stenta told CTV News in an email.

"Backup systems engaged, including the flaring of coke oven gas and power was subsequently restored ... a previously scheduled maintenance outage was initiated, allowing for the necessary repairs to occur."

The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Stenta said no one was injured and there is no expected impact to operations.

This as thunderstorms continue throughout the region.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several northeastern Ontario communities Monday, with the possibility of up to 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.