More than one festival in Timmins this weekend, Festa Italiana also underway

Besides the 'Rock on the River' festival, 'Festa Italiana' is also happening this weekend in Timmins.

It began Friday and a highlight from Saturday's activities included the grand opening of the newly redecorated Salute Lounge and Bar, located in the lower level of the Porcupine Dante Club on Cedar Street South.

Club members said the lounge was in need of a new look and added that much of the hall's interior has been updated.

“A space like this, some people who’ve walked in already said ‘Well can we rent this?’” said club board member Alana Loreto.

“It’s a great space to, you know, have a gathering and I said absolutely and we have a large TV so we’re looking at hosting some events for the Grand Prix and things like that.

To celebrate, people were invited to come shop at the mercado where many homemade favourite Italian eats were available for purchase such as mortadella sandwiches on freshly baked focaccia and pizzelle cookies.

Festa Italiana continues Sunday with a street party in front of the club from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a pig roast, a classic car show and activities for children will be just of what's available during the event.

For more information on the festival, visit the Porcupine Dante Club’s Facebook page.