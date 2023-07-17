'More than our family member': Toronto family pleads for help to locate missing dog

A family from North York is distraught and asking for the public’s help to locate their missing dog, who they believe may have been stolen over the weekend.

Joey, a one and a half-year-old beige-coloured cockapoo, was last seen shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Goddard Street, which is west of Bathurst Street.

Vicky Punjabi said at around 2 a.m. that day he left his apartment unit to take out some trash. Unbeknownst to him, his dog, Joey, followed him into the hallway and got locked out.

“From there, somehow he got out,” Punjabi told CP24.com, adding the dog is believed to have found its way to the lower-level parking garage and later ended up outside.

Sonam Chawla said that she and her husband realized that their dog was missing when they woke up hours later.

“We were looking everywhere for him, asking around the building,” she said.

On Sunday afternoon, the building’s property manager pulled the CCTV footage from out front of the building, which Chawla said showed an unknown white male driver of a black Honda Civic sedan exiting the vehicle he was driving and calling her dog over.

That man then allegedly grabbed Joey and drove away, she said.

Chawla also noted that the footage captured at 7:08 a.m. showed a woman sitting in the Honda’s passenger seat.

CP24.com has viewed a snipped of that footage, which showed the car in question leaving the building’s parking lot, but not the dog being put in the vehicle.

So far, Joey, who Chawla described as “very friendly,” remains missing.

“We have contacted every shelter, everywhere. We did posts on social media,” she said.

“It’s been 24 hours now. … We are in so much devastation.”

Chawla said Joey is “more than our family member.”

“He’s the most lovable member of our family,” she told CP24.com on Monday morning.

The couple has contacted Toronto police to advise them of the situation.

Const. Victor Kwong told CP24.com that so far a formal report has not been filed, however he did say that they are aware of the situation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Punjabi directly at (416) 434-1647.