More than two dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. correctional centre

Dozens of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a B.C. correctional centre, officials say.

Correctional Service Canada issued a statement Tuesday saying 28 inmates tested positive either by rapid or PCR test at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. As of June 2, just one person had COVID-19 at the facility, federal data shows.

Testing is being offered to all other inmates and staff.

"This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice," the statement said.

"All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing."

The medium-security facility has dealt with other COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, including one earlier this year.

CSC said inmates have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations since January 2021 and all new admissions are offered vaccines.

According to federal data, as of May 22, nearly 78 per cent of inmates at Matsqui Institution have received at least one vaccine dose. Seventy-four per cent have had two doses, while 48 per cent have recieved a third or booster dose.

For now, in-person visits at the institution are suspended. CSC said it's offering other options to help inmates connect with family and support networks.

CSC did not provide any details on the severity of the inmates' illnesses at the facility, or how COVID-19 may have been introduced into the prison population.