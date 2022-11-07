'More than we did last year': Christmas Cheer Board expecting to provide hampers to thousands

Applications for support have officially opened up at the Christmas Cheer Board and the organization is expecting demand to be high to close out 2022.

Shawna Bell, the executive director of the cheer board, said within the first hour of the phone lines being open, they had logged 13,000 calls.

She noted a lot of those calls were people calling back trying to get through, but said it shows how significant the need is right now.

"We do expect to pack and fill approximately 18,000 hampers this year," said Bell. "It's a lot more than we did last year, we were just shy of 17,000 last year."

Bell added that the number is just the current projection and expects it could be even higher by the time Christmas is done.

When asked why the projection is already expected to be higher than last year, Bell said there are a few factors the cheer board looks at.

"Just the increased cost of living, and where folks who may not have needed us in the past year, just aren't able to stretch those dollars quite as far as they have in the past," she said. "The other area that we have been factoring in is we are seeing some Ukrainian refugees, the ones that are resettling here. And so there has been a need communicated to us about them as well."

To be able to meet the anticipated demand, Bell said the organization relies heavily on its volunteer base.

"So when you call to make an application on our hamper line, you are actually talking to volunteers. If you are calling to inquire about any of our opportunities, you're talking to our volunteer, volunteer coordinator, and even getting just the food out for delivery, is all driven by our volunteers."

Bell said they are still in need of volunteer call takers as well as people to pack hampers. In terms of items in highest demand right now, she said any gifts for kids between the ages of 10 and 14, as they can be a difficult age group to shop for. As well, the cheer board is looking for canned meat, dried pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, rice, and even some treats that can be included in the hampers.

Bell knows this can be a difficult time of year for many and hopes the hampers take away some of the stress associated with the holidays.

Hampers are given out to individuals and families in need and gifts are included for kids 14 and under.

For those who want to volunteer, Bell said they can visit the cheer board's website for more details. Those looking to donate can do so by dropping off items at 1821 Wellington Avenue.