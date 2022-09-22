More threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school

Waterloo regional police say graffiti that referenced potential violence towards a Cambridge school was found inside the building’s washroom.

Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 7:45 a.m., police responded to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge for a report of threatening graffiti.

“The threat made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff and students,” police said in a media release.

Investigators are working to determine the viability of the threat.

In June, police responded to the same school after receiving similar reports of graffiti making threats of potential violence towards the school, staff, and students.