More traffic cameras wanted in Windsor
Windsor police and the City of Windsor are hoping for more money for traffic cameras.
A $200,000 grant application is in the works to expand the traffic camera system across the city.
Currently there are about 60 cameras already in use throughout Windsor and 130 more are installed but waiting to be hooked up.
The cameras are used to correct signal timing and other incidents.
Police use them to monitor traffic live, especially when there are accidents or fires and to help aid in police investigations.
If the application to the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (or CCTV) grant program is approved, between 20 to 30 more cameras will be installed along Wyandotte, Ottawa, Erie, and Sandwich streets.
The cameras would be installed and running by spring or summer of 2024.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.