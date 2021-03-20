More Ontarian’s are enjoying the outdoors than ever before.

“During the pandemic, people getting outside has increased dramatically, and it’s great. They’ve been able to exercise and enjoy nature,” says Kate Monk, Manager of Stewardship, Land, and Education with the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (A.B.C.A).

But more trail users has led to more trouble at A.B.C.A’s 11 Conservation Areas. Specifically, four legged and motorized violations.

“A.T.V’s and quads aren’t allowed anywhere on our properties, so we have that going on and then we also have issues with dogs off leash,” says Monk.

Off leash dogs may not sound like a big deal but Monk says if it’s allowed to continue, pets or people could be harmed.

“Keeping dogs on leash protects the environment, it protects visitors, and it protects the pets themselves. We do have wildlife at our conservation area’s and people are responsible for the behaviour of their pets and themselves,” she says.

While A.B.C.A staff have been able to patrol trails up until this point, the volume of traffic and problems has necessitated the hiring of a private security firm to help with trail safety enforcement says Monk.

Municipal Enforcement Unit officers do similar work across Southwestern Ontario acting as by-law enforcement officers for municipalities and conservation authorities.

“Our staff numbers are limited. They’re able to bring in a number of people at any given time, or they can have one or two people out patrolling. So, they have that flexibility with hours and location, too,” says Monk.

Monk says education will be the first step, before issuing any fines or tickets. The conservation authority doesn’t want to scare people away from using their trails she says they just want to enforce the rules and make it as safe a stroll, as possible.