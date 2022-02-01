More TVDSB schools shifting to virtual learning due to staffing

John Wise Public School in St. Thomas, Ont. has been temporarily closed to in-person learning as a result of staffing issues.

It is the third school to be closed by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) since students returned to in-person learning in January.

According to a statement from the board, "administration has determined that operational concerns related to staffing issues are requiring this shift to remote learning."

Ontario's school absences website shows 16.9 per cent of students and staff at John Wise have been reported absent.

The closure will begin Wednesday, with students expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 7.

The board says classroom teachers will contact families to coordinate synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities.

"Thames Valley understands this is a challenging time for families and staff and TVDSB is available to provide support."

Meanwhile, Kensal Park French Immersion Public School will also move to in-person learning for the same reason.

This will start Wednesday and run until Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Last month, Princess Elizabeth Public School and C.C. Carrothers Public School were closed due to staffing issues. Students returned to Princess Elizabeth on Monday, and are returning to C.C. Carrothers on Wednesday.