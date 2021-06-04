More upgrades coming to Forest Glade Optimist Park

City of Windsor officials say construction gets underway this September to install new pickleball courts and upgrade to some of the existing tennis courts at Forest Glade Optimist Park.

The improvement project is valued at $800,000.

“The new and improved facilities at Forest Glade Optimist Park will provide safe, fun and accessible amenities to meet the diverse sports and recreation needs of our community for years to come,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Also in 2021, the park will undergo work to install new replacement lighting throughout, new catch basins to reduce flooding and a final layer of new asphalt to the parking lot valued at about $450,000.

These improvements are a continuation of renewal work over the last few years.

In 2018, there was a $250,000 addition of two basketball courts and a multi-purpose sports court featuring specialized tile surface that not only offers better grip but also improves drainage following rain events thanks to its porous texture

In 2020, $750,000 was invested to build a new splash pad and accessible washrooms that are expected to open to the public in summer 2021, pending public health measures related to the pandemic

“I am very excited for the much-needed upgrades and additions to take place at our Forest Glade Optimist Park,” said Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill. “The new premium tennis courts, pickleball courts, splash pad and restrooms will enable Ward 7 residents to have access to the best facilities. These amenities will bring new leisure activities and will help to continue promoting a healthy lifestyle for our community and our neighbourhood.”

An online survey is now open to collect residents’ ideas and feedback about the preferred custom features to help make the new Forest Glade Optimist Park pickleball courts accessible to all. Responses will be used to inform the final design of this new amenity, which will be the first dedicated pickleball courts in the city. The survey will be open until June 25, 2021.