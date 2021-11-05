More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London police

The London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.

The initial multi-jurisdictional investigation involved a collaborative effort between the London Police Service, the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Guelph Police Service and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

In total, an additional 34 combined charges have been laid.

Police say three additional victims were identified, and three individuals are facing the following new charges:

A 29-year-old Cambridge, Ont. resident has been charged with the following offences:

Procuring/recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration;

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years;

Trafficking in persons by recruiting, etc.;

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18;

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;

Advertising another person’s sexual services;

Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking persons under 18 years of age;

Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons;

Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years;

Material benefit from sexual services;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years;

Obtain sexual services for consideration;

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography;

Two (2) counts of sexual assault;

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm;

Assault; and

Laundering proceeds of Canadian Crime.

A 53-year-old Cambridge resident has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years;

Trafficking in persons by recruiting, etc.;

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18;

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;

Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years; and

Material benefit from sexual services.

A 29-year-old Brampton resident has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in persons under 18 years by exercising control;

Trafficking in persons by recruiting;

Material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18;

Material benefit from sexual services provided by a person;

Financial/ material benefit/ trafficking a person under 18;

Financial/ material benefit/ trafficking a person;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years;

Advertising another person’s sexual services; and

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography.

Police say the 29-year-old Cambridge resident uses multiple aliases while engaging in online conversations with individuals, including ‘Arnold, Kenneth or Kenny.’

The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging victims or witnesses to come forward.

One of the accused remains in custody and two have been released with court dates in January.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.