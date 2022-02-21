More visitors now allowed inside long term care homes

It's a special day for Cynthia Thomson, who visited her husband with cupcakes in hand at Victoria Village in Barrie on Monday.

"I am here often, but today is special because it's his birthday," she says.

"It's significant not just for my husband but for other people too. There's always stimulation when children are around."

After two years of uncertainty, as of Monday, long-term care homes in Ontario opened their doors again, allowing visitors over the age of five who have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of visitors has also increased from two to three, including caregivers.

"Of all the segments of our population, it's been toughest on seniors in long-term care so, for the families and residents, it's really a wonderful time," says Bill Krever, Victoria Village CEO.

The province also has greenlit day trips for all residents regardless of their vaccination status, while residents who have received at least three doses of vaccine can have overnight visits.

"They've been in their units now for a long period of time, so they will be able to go out to the cafe or visit family members at home, so that is pretty exciting for them," says Krever.

At the same time, senior's advocates continue to push for vaccines to remain mandatory as the province moves to scrap vaccine certificates.

"We know that COVID comes into homes through visitors and staff," says CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn-Watts.

"So we need to make sure staff are mandatorily vaccinated, and wherever possible, a vaccine requirement is also for caregivers and visitors."

As restrictions continue to ease, many in long-term care are calling it a step in the right direction, with many residents looking forward to seeing loved ones they haven't seen since Christmas.

Measures will change again on March 14 when visitors under five will be able to visit loved ones, with the number of visitors increasing to four. At that time, all residents, regardless of vaccination status, will be able to have overnight visits.