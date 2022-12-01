More warnings for drivers as Lower Mainland braces for another blast of snow

ICBC saw a dramatic spike in claims after a snowstorm hit the South Coast – causing crashes, closures and commuter chaos – and the insurer is urging drivers to be better prepared with more snow in the forecast.

Data provided on Thursday by ICBC showed a 94-per-cent increase in the number of claims Tuesday when compared to the same day the previous week. The total number reported so far is a staggering 3,567 – which works out to an average of 150 incidents per hour over a 24-hour period, or one every 24 seconds. The average number of claims per day in the week preceding the storm was 1,474.

Asked about a regional breakdown for the province-wide figure, ICBC said that data is not yet available.

ICBC is urging drivers to slow down, prepare their vehicles for winter driving, and pack an emergency kit. If possible, motorists are being advised to stay off the roads entirely.

"If you don't have to drive in poor conditions, that is the safer choice. When snow is in the forecast, plan ahead to avoid driving if possible," says a media release.

"Take public transit if it's an option in your area. Call a taxi or ride-hailing service. Work from home if you're able to, or wait until the road crews have cleared the major roads."

The heaviest snow fell during the afternoon and evening rush hour, stranding drivers on roads, highways, and bridges across the Lower Mainland for hours on end. Snow plows and salt trucks were also caught in the gridlock, stalling efforts to clear major routes.

In advance of more snow forecast for the region Friday afternoon, the province has issued a reminder to drivers, echoing the advice from ICBC to prepare for the conditions and avoid driving if possible.

The province also says maintenance crews will be out in "full force" before the snow starts to fall and will be "ready to manage any accumulations."

DriveBC's website is warning about anticipated snowy conditions on a number of major routes, saying a travel advisory discouraging non-essential trips is in effect until at least 9 a.m. Saturday.

"Expect major delays due to congestion. Snowfall warning in effect Dec. 2 to Dec 3. Essential travel only. Expect winter driving conditions. Drive to the conditions and keep your distance. Watch for maintenance crews," the warnings say.

Routes covered by the warning include Highway 1 between Vancouver and Langley, Highway 99 from Surrey to Richmond, Highway 91 from Delta to Richmond, and the Lougheed Highway in the Tri-Cities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday for Metro Vanocuver and the Fraser Valley due to the "potential for snow and slippery conditions."

Estimated accumulations are not yet being provided, but totals are expected to be "significantly less" than those seen on Tuesday.

The timing, however, is expected to be similar, with the flakes likely to fall "during the afternoon commute and into the evening hours," according to the weather agency.

In the wake of Tuesday's snowfall, questions have been raised about what went wrong and whether the mayhem could have been avoided with better preparation by municipal governments, maintenance contractors, and the province.