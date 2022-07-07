More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecast

Forecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.

Conditions will likely become warmer and drier than normal from mid-July into late-August, the B.C. Wildfire Service cautioned Thursday in its latest seasonal outlook.

"Even though we've seen a slow start to our fire season, all we need is a week or so of warm, dry weather … and our fuel conditions can change quite rapidly and become receptive to ignitions," said meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

"We can only anticipate a higher number of fire starts and increased fire behaviour as we move into the later part of the summer."

As a result of last month's downpours and chillier temperatures, the province had recorded just 217 wildfires as of July 4 – about half of the average for that point in the year.

The fires have also been relatively small, burning just 2,748 combined hectares, which MacDonald said was about 10 per cent of normal.

That's despite more than 60,000 lightning strikes that were recorded in June – a higher number than average – which were often mitigated by rain or remaining snow on the mountains.

The relatively calm early season has allowed B.C. to send supports to Yukon, which has recorded 136 new wildfires over the past nine days alone. B.C. Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy said the province currently has 113 personnel assisting in the territory, including attack crews and fire behaviour analysts.

Much of the wildfire activity in British Columbia has been in the north, which experienced only minimal rainfall in June.

"Precipitation has unfortunately eluded the northwest corner of the province," MacDonald said, adding there were 11 new fire starts in that region over the weekend. "Fuels remain a lot drier."

Conroy noted the province has increased annual preparations for fire season, which included extending B.C. Wildfire Service operations year-round – a decision made last year following a series of intense and deadly weather events, and in anticipation of more to come as a result of climate change.

"We are hoping for a better season this year," Conroy said.

The minister pointed to $25 million in funding for the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., which has been helping communities reduce wildfire risks through fuel management techniques, and the harvesting and removal of pine beetle-damaged trees.

Last year's devastating wildfire season saw the community of Lytton burned to the ground, with residents given little time to flee as the village was rapidly overtaken by flames.

More than a year later, Lytton remains under evacuation order, and community members are still facing uncertainty as they wait to return home.