More wind in Calgary and a cold front later today!

The five-day forecast offers a level of mundaneness that will make for a shorter weather article. I'll be reaching to make it lengthy - this usually bodes well for conditions!

The only shake-ups come today and tonight. Our wind speed will kick from the west this afternoon from 40-50 km/h, with potential to rise just above; however, that will be stymied by a cold front passing in from the northwest. Our daytime high will seem a distant memory by way of a plunging low tonight. In spite of this, your seasonal normal low (4 C) won't be matched – we'll stay above the mark.

However, the day after a cold front is often quite chilly; we'll end off just below seasonal, since the energy balance right now is at a large surplus. Thereafter, high pressure is going to roll back in, and suddenly, 80 per cent of our five-day forecast is into the 20s.

Not a bad fall kickoff.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today: Autumnal Equinox, 1:20 pm MST

Mostly cloudy, cold front!

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Our weather photos for the day, now:

First, a weather phenomenon! This was taken by Paula’s daughter-in-law at the Springbank arena, depicting a red rainbow. Rainbows that occur early in the morning or late at night (during those moments when the atmosphere is pinks, reds, and oranges, creating brilliant sunrises and sunsets), ‘monochrome rainbows’ become possible, where the atmosphere itself absorbs the remainder of the spectrum. Cool!

Speaking of brilliant sunrises…

Tom took this while cycling along the western head works canal at 68th St SE:

Zack also jumped in:

I’m putting in mine, too – you might have to click on it to view the panoramic I took of the sunrise and moonset all at once!

…and Stephanie and Ellie took a morning walk!

Thanks, everyone!

