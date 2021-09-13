More Winnipeg businesses report hateful graffiti after police release photos of suspect

A call for information about a string of incidents of hateful graffiti along Pembina Highway has prompted several other businesses to report similar incidents of vandalism.

Police initially released information on the incidents on July 29. Officers said a number of businesses along Pembina Highway were vandalized on July 22 between midnight and 4 a.m. with hateful graffiti, including swastikas.

"The real concerning nature of this is that the graffiti was swastikas—consistent in all cases," Const. Rob Carver said at the time.

"I think everyone is attuned to how hateful and how dangerous graffiti of this type can be."

Police released photos of a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s who was caught on surveillance video spray-painting a window of a store in the area.

Police said the man was wearing lime-green shorts, a plaid shirt, and a red and white cap. Police said he also had a distinct black gym bag slung across his body.

Hate Crimes investigators asked for the public's help to identify the man.

Police said as a result of their call for information, several other businesses reported similar acts of vandalism and provided more images of a suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit is once again asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos.

Anyone with information can call investigators at the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).