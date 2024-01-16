More work needed to reduce cancer risk for firefighters: Timmins fire dept.

Firefighters are aware of the immediate dangers of their work, but Timmins deputy fire chief Scott Atkinson says it’s also important to educate them about the long-term health risks.

The chances of developing cancers are higher in the profession, according to industry data.

"We encourage our firefighters (to get) regular medical checkups, early screening is very important," Atkinson said.

"(We) give them all the data that they are required to know the dangers of the cancerous effects that come with our jobs."

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, firefighters are at around nine per cent higher risk of cancer and 14 per cent more likely of fatal outcomes than the general public.

That’s because of higher exposure to toxic chemicals, according to Guelph University cancer researcher and volunteer fire chief Jim Petrik.

He said the danger doesn’t come from breathing in fumes emitted by the fires themselves --firefighters wear protective masks while in action -- but from inhaling fumes absorbed and released by their gear.

"The whole time that we’re not protected by our breathing apparatus, we’re breathing in those chemicals that are being off-gassed or liberated from our bunker gears," said Petrik.

Previously, Petrik said firefighter would take off their masks during breaks or while driving back to the station … all while still wearing their gear and unknowingly inhaling the toxicity emitted.

Protocols have improved in the last decade, he said.

"Before we take off any of our breathing apparatus, we’re decontaminating the firefighters," Petrik said.

"We’re spraying them down, we’re scrubbing them down with brushes and soap and water, to try and remove as many of those chemicals from our bunker gear as possible."

Gear is also transported in separate compartments or vehicles and stored away from living quarters, he said. It is also soaked, washed and dried when returned to the fire station.

Petrik said his current research is focusing on what may be preventing fire stations across the country from adopting preventative measures for cancer risks, be it a mindset issue or access to resources.

Atkinson said that his outdated and small fire hall makes it difficult to completely sequester toxic fumes and a new building with a dedicated decontamination wing would be needed for that.

There is also an industry-wide issue with the gear being used.

It is coated with chemicals known to be linked to cancer and other health issues, called Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which fall into the family of "forever chemicals."

Efforts are ongoing to educate fire crews about the dangers those chemicals pose and to replace them with non-PFAS gear, when possible.

Atkinson said his team is rigorous about avoiding toxic chemicals as much as possible and maintaining good hygiene if they have to come in contact with them.

"We do manage here, we have no choice […] and I think we’re doing a very good job," Atkinson said.