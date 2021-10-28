More yellow onions sold in multiple provinces recalled due to possible Salmonella
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been expanded for Goodfood brand onions due to possible salmonella contamination.
Goodfood Market Corp. is recalling 908-gram bags of yellow onions, with the codes 3680626 and 3682656, distributed in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, and possibly other provinces and territories.
It was prompted by a similar recall and investigation in the U.S. involving red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.
There have been no illnesses associated with the product in Canada, although there have been reports of people getting sick in the U.S. after consuming the onions.
Customers are being told to either throw out the product or return it to the store where it was purchased.
Symptoms of the bacterial disease can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and in rare cases severe arthritis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.
