Morgan enters race to be London’s next mayor

London’s current deputy mayor and Ward 7 councillor is throwing his hat in the ring to become the city’s next mayor.

Flanked by former-city manager Martin Hayward, the 44-year old, married father of four filed his paperwork with the clerk Thursday morning.

Morgan was hand-picked by Mayor Ed Holder to be his deputy mayor for the second half of this term.

On Tuesday, Holder announced he was retiring from politics this fall.

Morgan is the second candidate to register for the mayoral race. Sean O’Connell filed on May 2.

Londoners go to the polls on October 24.