Morgan Wallen delays tour due to vocal cord injury

Morgan Wallen is delaying his current "One Night at a Time" world tour per doctor's orders after the country singer reinjured his vocal cords.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Wallen, 29, broke the "bad news" to his followers.

"After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend" and felt "terrible," he said, adding that after he saw his doctors, "they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords."

He continued to say that the doctor's advice is strict vocal rest for six weeks, which he confirmed in his video statement he plans to do otherwise he could permanently damage his voice.

"For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys," he said.

Wallen said he is also no longer appearing at the Academy of Country Music awards on Thursday, and will be performing at the 2024 editions of the music festivals that he was previously scheduled to perform at this year.

Wallen's representatives confirmed in a news release that the new tour dates will be announced soon, and a 30-day refund will be offered for current ticket holders.

Wallen's vocal cord troubles first became apparent in April when he abruptly cancelled a Mississippi tour stop when he informed concertgoers that his voice is "shot" and he was "unable to sing," per his doctors.

Leaving on a positive note, Wallen promised his listeners on Tuesday that he'll see them soon and will be back "better than ever."

