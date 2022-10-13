Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith to headline Big Valley Jamboree 2023

Big Valley Jamboree has announced the lineup for the 2023 festival. Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith, and Parker McCollum will all take the stage in Camrose next year.

Smith is returning to the festival after his performance in 2022 was cancelled by stormy weather.

The following performers have also been announced for the main stage:

High Valley

Chase Rice

Parmalee

Lonestar

Bailey Zimmerman

Shane Profitt

Ashland Craft

Williams and Ree

Hailey Whitters

Tickets for the festival are available online.