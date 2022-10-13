iHeartRadio

Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith to headline Big Valley Jamboree 2023


Morgan Wallen headlined Country Thunder Calgary Saturday night at Fort Calgary in downtown Calgary (Supplied photo)

Big Valley Jamboree has announced the lineup for the 2023 festival. Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Dallas Smith, and Parker McCollum will all take the stage in Camrose next year.

Smith is returning to the festival after his performance in 2022 was cancelled by stormy weather.

The following performers have also been announced for the main stage:

  • High Valley
  • Chase Rice
  • Parmalee
  • Lonestar
  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Shane Profitt
  • Ashland Craft
  • Williams and Ree
  • Hailey Whitters

Tickets for the festival are available online.

