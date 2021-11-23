Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice to headline 2022 Country Thunder Alberta

Country music fans can make a big circle on their calendars for next summer as County Thunder has announced its 2022 lineup.

Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice are set to take the stage at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary during the three-day festival that runs Aug. 19 – 22, 2022.

Country Thunder's 2022 edition is also scheduled to include:

Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.;

Hardy;

High Valley;

Clay Walker;

Mackenzie Porter;

The Washboard Union;

Laci Kaye Booth;

Aaron Goodvin; and,

Kameron Marlowe.

"The city of Calgary has been incredibly supportive since we debuted in 2016," said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, in a statement. "To be able to return with a line-up of this magnitude is all about delivering to some of the best and most loyal music fans anywhere in the world.

"Live music has returned to Canada and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate in Calgary in 2022!"

Tickets for the 2022 event are available at Country Thunder.