Morley Community School resumes just one week after vehicle rams through doorways, hallways

Morley school officials are grateful the damage wasn't worse and say it was a team effort to repair damage caused by a shocking vandalism spree over spring break.

Morley Community School, or Mini Thni School about 70 kilometres west of Calgary reopened the building to the grade 6 -12 student body on Wednesday.

Temporary installations hold up brand new doors to keep the school building secure.

Students are painting the temporary structures to place art where damage once was.

RESILIENCE

"(This) will turn into something positive. Shows the resiliency of the community. Resiliency of the youth, and how we can move forward together," said Jeff Horvath, principal of the school.

On April 12th RCMP say a blue Hyundai Elantra was driven into the school building and through the hallways before 7 a.m. -- no one was hurt and the building was mostly vacant for spring break.

Horvath said it took quick action to avoid further delay to the school's reopening, by incorporating maintenance crews, contractors, and an engineering assessment.

"It's a pretty traumatic event to happen to a building and community school. But we were so happy to welcome everybody back," he said.

COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

Some scratches remain, the building's structural integrity is intact despite what Mounties estimate as $150,000 of damage.

"It could have been a lot worse, it could have happened worst-case scenario (with) students in the school. But it also is a learning process for us," said Bill Shade, superintendent, Stoney Education Authority.

Shade says Indigenous Services Canada is also supporting the school.

"From last Wednesday, back to where we are today to having students in the building that's a triumph in itself," said Shade.

A man from Stoney Nakoda First Nation has been arrested and remains in custody.

RCMP say more information about the accused is not being released until charges are sworn by the justice.