Morning blaze destroys Saskatoon garage

Some carelessly dumped smoking material led to the destruction of a two-car garage on Avenue Y North Tuesday morning, a City of Saskatoon news release said.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 7:21 a.m. to find the garage fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

The city said firefighters had the utilities shut down for safety, then quickly dispatched the blaze by 7:43 a.m. No injuries were reported.

An investigator determined the fire started from smoking material that was not properly extinguished when it was disposed with.

The damage is estimated at $75,000.