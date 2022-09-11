Morning shooting upsets First Nation community on Manitoulin

On Sunday Sept. 11, in the morning, there was a shooting in Pinewood Park in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

According to a press release by Chief Linda Debassige of the M'Chigeeng First Nation, the victim is being treated for a leg wound and their injuries are not life-threatening.

“"The incident involved all band members and was not related to drugs. The police are advising that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” the chief said in the news release.

A crisis support team has been setup for those needing help with the event; they can be reached at 705-348-1937.

"We do not condone this type of violence in our community," said Debassige.

The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the UCCM at 705-377-7135.

More information to follow as details become available.