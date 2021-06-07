Morning showers in Calgary on a gloomy Monday

Well, this is a fun one.

Rainfall warnings in Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House point to 80 to 100 millimetres of rain; a winter storm warning specific to the Icefields Parkway is calling in 30 to 40 centimetres of snow.

The low associated with this will trundle its way through central Alberta as the day progresses. The northern face of this low, which pushes wind westward (and higher in elevation as it travels), has been providing and will continue to provide sustained precipitation. These heavier totals account for the upslope flow process, whereby moist air traveling into higher elevations cools, saturates, and precipitates. Travel is widely, and unsurprisingly, not recommended ("consider postponing," per Environment Canada) along the Icefields Parkway.

While Calgary's end to this has already largely passed by the time this article releases; we saw overnight showers (amounting to very little actual rainfall here), and may see scattered showers along the southern face of that central Alberta low, which will clear us from showers by the noon hour. Low pressure centres are pretty greedy, and pull moisture toward their core. That'll be our trend. The after-effect is heftier cloud. We have a chance of scattered showers tomorrow, but it's wildly light. The next big shot of showers hits us in the arm Wednesday evening.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, AM showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Tuesday:

Mainly cloudy, slight chance of scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, PM showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Friday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Let's take in some photos, now:

Marilyn watched the storm forming Saturday:

Brent in Mahogany caught the middle of it:

…and Mick caught the after-effect!

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!