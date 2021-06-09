Morning showers slide eastward leaving mostly cloudy conditions: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Moderate winds blow from the East for the majority of the day, as we once again warm to temperatures that are slightly above average.

Despite the clouds, UV continues to be a consideration. The prediction is today will reach 9 (Very High) on the scale.

Unsettled skies continue to take through the rest of the work week as showers line the forecast through Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Rain / PM Mostly Cloudy

High: 24

Evening: 20

Thursday – T-Storm Risk.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday – Scattered Showers