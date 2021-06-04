Morning showers slide through, but heat warnings remain: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Expect a slightly cooler (but still above average) day across central regions of the province as temperatures start to regulate.
The medium range forecast starts to shift, with a weekend full of thunderstorm activity ramping up.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 6
Evening: 27
Saturday – 40% Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 27
Sunday – 40% Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 22