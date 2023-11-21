Morning spot check leads to impaired driving charges in northern Ont.

A roadside spot check in Hearst held in the morning last weekend resulted in one person being arrested for impaired driving.

Police were conducting RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checks Nov. 18 at 10: 30 a.m. on Highway 583 in Hearst.

“A driver was stopped, and it was determined that they had been consuming alcohol,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the Hearst detachment for further testing.”

The 34-year-old suspect from Hearst has been charged with impaired driving. They were also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days at the expense of the owner.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 6 in Hearst.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive,” police said.

“Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”