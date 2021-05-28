Moroccan food tour owner brings expertise to Huron County

Mandy Sinclair has spent the past six years running a food tour company in Morocco. But, when the pandemic essentially ended her 'Tasting Marrakech' business overseas, she came home to Huron County last summer with a plan.

“I was just going around to different markets and bakeries, wherever you could find regional produce, and I started tasting it. I thought, I’m going to recreate Tasting Marrakech, but in Huron County,” Sinclair recalls.

That’s exactly what the Clinton, Ont. native has done.

Since mid-May, 'Tasting Huron County' has been offering private, curated meals featuring Huron County grown and produced meats, cheeses, drinks, preserves and desserts, delivered to everyone and anyone visiting the region.

“That can be on a trail, if they’re biking or cycling and they want to have a picnic along the way, or even on a little road trip. Or maybe someone stopping to watch the sunset. We can deliver them a picnic anywhere they are in Huron County,” she says.

Sinclair’s breakfast and picnic delivery options are now available, with the goal of creating a tasting and architecture tour in Goderich, when COVID-19 restrictions allow for it.

“I haven’t lived here in 20 years, so I feel like I’m rediscovering the area through new eyes. I’ve been really amazed by the houses, and asking myself who lived there when the town was being developed,” she says.

Sinclair has had this idea for a few years, but didn’t think Huron County was ready for it, until now.

“Huron County is on the map now. And, I think there’s so many exciting things going on. There’s a lot of producers, and small-scale farmers. It’s just really exciting, and a fun time to be here,” says Sinclair.

You can learn more by visiting tastinghuroncounty.ca.