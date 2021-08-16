Mortar mixer stolen from construction site in Chatham

Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can offer information surrounding the theft of a mortar mixer.

Sometime between Friday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 9 unknown suspects stole a yellow Stone Campion mortar mixer from a construction site on Evening Trail in Chatham.

The theft estimated at $5,000 is featured as the Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week.’

The organization is seeking anonymous information that leads to location of the stolen property or identity of the person or persons responsible for the theft. Those with information can call 1-800-222-8477, you could earn a cash reward.