Mosaic invests $1M to fund training program for Indigenous students

The Mosaic Company recently announced they would invest $1 million to fund Morris Interactive’s Potash Digital Skills Training Program for Indigenous students.

Cowessess First Nation recognized Mosaic’s generosity on Thursday as members of Mosaic were honourary dignitaries at the Cowessess’ Powwow Grand Entry.

Robert Kay Jr. is a recent graduate of the program and said the program helped change his life.

“It has been one heck of a year,” said Kay Jr. “I did not expect to be here.”

Kay Jr. decided to move back home to Cowessess during the pandemic and sign up for the course.

“I heard about this course, I got in, and then I really studied, just learning about as much as I can about potash and mining and what they had to offer,” said Kay Jr.

He is now working full time in the mining industry.

Mosaic’s continued partnership with Indigenous communities is enabling First Nations Peoples to establish careers in the potash mining industry.

“There is so many opportunities for everyone to get involved including Indigenous communities in our sector,” said Tyler Hopson, government and stakeholder relations manager at Mosaic. “It's a great understanding of what it's like to work in a potash industry, careers that are available and long term success that people can have.”

Benjamin Williamson is the instructor for the course and said the workshop and course allows Indigenous Peoples to study at home. Following completion of the course, some jobs are remote as well.

“It is tremendously important that they can actually keep the talent here (in the province) and build a community through having good jobs and a great lifestyle,” said Williamson.

Chief Cadmus Delorme added that it is important for the community to know the sky is the limit.

“To enter Mosaic to not only be frontline (workers) if they want to be frontline, someone to be middle management or upper management, this training is going to open those doors and lift those ceilings,” said Delorme.

Kay Jr. added the community will benefit from the opportunity.

“Now with the course like this coming on and giving people a fighting chance, it is very important and helps people just grow as a community and gives people a better chance of life,” said Kay Jr.