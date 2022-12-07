Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine

Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.

The firm says it has "temporarily curtailed" production at the mine due to slower-than-expected demand for potash in the second half of 2022.

"Our decision to temporarily curtail Colonsay reflects near-term dynamics and not long-term agricultural market fundamentals. Crop prices remain strong and continue to support healthy grower economics," Mosaic president and CEO Joc O'Rourke said in a news release.

"After a year of reduced applications, we believe farmers are incentivized to maximize yields, which should drive significant recovery in fertilizer demand in 2023," O'Rourke said.

The mine had been operating at an annual run rate of 1.3 million tonnes, according to the company.

Underground development work is expected to continue at the mine in anticipation of a restart in early 2023.