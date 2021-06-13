Moscow offers free cars to spur Russians to get COVID-19 vaccine The Russian capital of Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the COVID-19 shot in an effort to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations. 'She was thrown to the ground': Police investigate attack on Muslim woman in Edmonton Abbotsford police seek boy seen by himself, but not reported missing Sunday Abbotsford police are asking for help locating and identifying a young boy who "appeared to be alone,” on the verge of tears, and not wearing shoes in the city on Sunday afternoon. Saskatoon Tribal Chief plans to walk Circle Drive to encourage locals to adopt TRC calls to action Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is walking Circle Drive to raise awareness and encourage local businesses and organizations to incorporate Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.