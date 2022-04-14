Mosque attacker in Mississauga, Ont., said he was there to 'kill terrorists': imam
A leader of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., alleges a man who attacked congregants with an axe and bear spray last month hated Muslims.
Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre Imam Ibrahim Hindy says the man yelled out that he was there to "kill terrorists" during the attack on March 19.
Witnesses say the man discharged the bear spray in the mosque while wielding an axe in the other hand.
He was tackled by a group of 20 congregants, who held him down until Peel regional police arrived.
Hindy says the man was not known to anyone in the congregation or other members of the Muslim community despite having a Muslim-sounding name.
He says the man had anti-Muslim posts on social media.
Mohammad Moiz Omar, 24, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life and uttering threats.
Police have said the incident is believed to be motivated by hate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
