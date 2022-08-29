Mosquito trap count average over 200, fogging continuing Monday

The number of mosquitoes in Winnipeg appears to be on the rise.

According to the latest data from the city’s mosquito trap count, the city-wide average is 235, which is classified as high.

The northeast quadrant of Winnipeg has the worst average with 341, followed by the southeast part of the city with 217.

The trap count average in the northwest is 205 and the southwest has the lowest average of 178.

The majority of the city has already been sprayed for nuisance mosquitoes, with the rest of the city scheduled for Monday.

The areas include:

· Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A;

· Chalmers, Glenelm;

· East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees;

· North St. Boniface, Tissot, Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, Mission Industrial, Holden;

· Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West;

· Archwood, Maginot, Niakwa Park, Stock Yards, Windsor Park;

· Niakwa Place, Southdale, Southland Park, Symington Yards, The Mint;

· Alpine Place, Elm Park, Lavalee, St. George, Varennes, Worthington;

· Kingston Crescent, Minnetonka, Norberry, Pulberry, Victoria Crescent;

· Maple Grove Park, Norman Park, River Park South, St. Vital Centre, Vista;

· Dakota Crossing, Meadowood;

· Island Lake, Royalwood, South St. Boniface; and

· St. Vital Perimeter South.

The city started the fogging program for 2022 on Aug. 7.