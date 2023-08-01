Mosquito trap in Aylmer, Ont. tests positive for West Nile virus

For the first time this year, a mosquito trap in the region has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Southwestern Public Health said Tuesday.

According to Southwestern Public Health, a mosquito trap located in Aylmer recently tested for West Nile virus. This is the first mosquito trap to test positive in the region this year.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ninh Tran said mosquito traps are set up across Oxford County, Elgin County and St. Thomas to monitor for the presence of the virus, and West Nile virus was detected in the region as part of “routine” testing.

Southwestern Public Health said 80 per cent of people who become infected with the virus do not get sick, and those who do usually experience mild flu-like symptoms. Fewer that 1 per cent of infected people become seriously ill.

So what can people do help mitigate the risk?