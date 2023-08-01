Mosquito trap in Aylmer, Ont. tests positive for West Nile virus
For the first time this year, a mosquito trap in the region has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Southwestern Public Health said Tuesday.
According to Southwestern Public Health, a mosquito trap located in Aylmer recently tested for West Nile virus. This is the first mosquito trap to test positive in the region this year.
Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ninh Tran said mosquito traps are set up across Oxford County, Elgin County and St. Thomas to monitor for the presence of the virus, and West Nile virus was detected in the region as part of “routine” testing.
Southwestern Public Health said 80 per cent of people who become infected with the virus do not get sick, and those who do usually experience mild flu-like symptoms. Fewer that 1 per cent of infected people become seriously ill.
So what can people do help mitigate the risk?
- Use DEET-based repellents to prevent mosquito bites and following directions for use, especially around children
- Wear light coloured clothing with long sleeves, pants and socks in areas where mosquitoes are present, especially at dusk and dawn when they are most active
- Repair holes in screens, windows and doors
- Empty standing water regularly around your property, such as from pool covers, toys, flowerpots, garbage cans, and any other outdoor object that can collect water
- Change water in bird baths every other day
- Keep pool pumps circulating
- Install screens to cover the opening of rain barrels