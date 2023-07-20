Mosquitoes are bad this summer, here’s how to avoid getting bitten

If you’ve spent anytime outdoors this summer, you might have noticed more mosquitoes than usual. Experts say that’s because of the mild winter and rainy year we’ve had in most of Ontario.

Jasmine Slinger, a Kitchener resident, said she loves spending time in her backyard but since it backs onto a wooded area, she sees and feels the mosquitoes often – especially this year.

“I just get so itchy. All over my ankles. All over my arms. I don’t like it,” Slinger said.

MOSQUITO CONTROL COMPANY

That’s why she hired Mosquito Buzz, a mosquito and tick control company, that has locations across the country, including in K-W.

On Thursday, she got her third application of the spray they use to keep mosquitoes and ticks away.

"[It’s] definitely worthwhile. I would do it again next summer," she said.

Staff sprayed Slinger’s backyard, and will do it again every 20 days until the end of the summer.

“The products that we apply absorbs into the plant tissue and has a lasting repellent,” said Jordan Lavin, chief operating officer of Mosquito Buzz.

The company said there’s been more than a 25 per cent increase in customer demand so far this year, compared to last year.

KEEP MOSQUITOES AWAY

The best way to keep the pesky bugs off your property is to remove any moisture sources.

“It doesn’t take much for mosquitoes to breed. They can breed literally in a cap of water. So anywhere where you’ve got water sitting, eliminate it as fast as you possibly can,” Lavin said.

Air movement also keeps them away. He suggests putting fans out, if you’re eating dinner or sitting outside.

“Mosquitoes are not really good fliers. If there’s air movement, typically they will try to avoid it. More so, if you can get air movement to go down, mosquitoes don’t fly well if there’s air movement going down,” he said.

Other tips include dressing in loose-fitting, light-coloured and tightly-woven clothing and avoiding being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

WEST NILE VIRUS

Since June, the Region of Waterloo has been doing its part, setting up mosquito traps in wooded areas.

“The purpose is so that we can identify mosquito species in the region that may carry West Nile virus,” said Marla Rocca, with the Region of Waterloo.

There haven’t been any cases of West Nile virus yet in Waterloo region, but the region said it’s important to stay protected.