Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Manitoba government, Culex tarsalis mosquitoes carrying the virus were collected from the RM of Headingley last week.

This is the first group of mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile this season. There have been no confirmed human cases so far this year.

The province notes the risk of exposure to West Nile virus remains low, but will likely increase in the coming weeks, as typically the highest risk is in July and August.

While most people who are infected develop mild or no symptoms, some people can develop severe symptoms that could result in a hospital stay or death. Recovering from West Nile virus, especially if you have severe symptoms, can take months or even years.

In order to reduce your risk of mosquito bites and potential exposure to West Nile virus, the province suggests reducing the amount of time you spend outside during peak mosquito hours, which is between dusk and dawn; using mosquito repellent; wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pant legs; closing doors and window screens; and cleaning and emptying yard items that collect water.

Between 2017 and 2021, 45 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Manitoba. Nine of these cases were hospitalized and four required intensive care.