Mosquitoes, grasshoppers expected to be back to ‘normal’ in Lethbridge: experts

With the recent rain, city crews are out monitoring the growth of mosquitoes in Lethbridge.

But, just like the modest amount of rain that has fallen this spring, mosquito levels are low.

“We started out this season pretty dry so the numbers weren't able to build really quickly,” said Erin McIlwraith, with the City of Lethbridge’s pest management department.

She said that while the region has been dry this spring, those conditions could change quickly.

“Now that we've had some precipitation, those rainfall events are going to create some standing water,” McIlwraith said. “We know where the standing water is so we're able to get out there, monitor and assess the situation and know if we have to make those larvicide applications.”

BATTLING WITH BACTERIA

The city uses a naturally occurring bacteria to control and prevent the mosquitoes.

McIlwraith says residents can do their part by removing standing water.

“Anywhere where there is low lying water... if you have low lying water on your property, just knowing that and trying to build it up and get rid of that standing water is really important,” she said.

While mosquitoes like the wet conditions, other creatures like grasshoppers like it hot and dry.

University of Lethbridge Environmental Science professo Dan Johnson has been working with the city for a few years now, helping plan and mitigate grasshoppers.

He’s expecting levels this year to be back to normal.

“2021 was an extreme event and it had the two things you need to have a big explosion of grasshoppers; grasshoppers the year before and then extreme heat,” Johnson explained.

Johnson says the rainfall in 2022 helped decrease the number of grasshoppers in Lethbridge.

The city is communicating with landowners in known areas where the grasshopper population is high, however, there is no insecticide available to use within city limits.

Johnson says although there is no way to treat the growth in grasshoppers, he says the city's mitigation plans are making a difference.

“This is almost unique,” Johnson said. “Grasshoppers once invaded Raymond, the entire town, and now they invaded Lethbridge on the west side and if they keep up this monitoring at least a low level, it won't happen again and it also won't hit the other sides of town as well.”

McIlwraith says resident that have noticed an area with low lying and standing water or an increase in grasshopper activity can call 311.

Once reported, crews will take the necessary next steps needed.