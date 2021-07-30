Mosquitoes in York Region test positive for West Nile virus

Health officials say mosquitoes in York Region have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

They say the positive results come from a mosquito trap in Markham.

Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's medical officer of health, says that while the chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito is low, people should be take care to prevent bites when outside early in the morning and in the evening.

Kurji says the virus can cause serious illness if passed on to humans through a bite.