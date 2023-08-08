Mosquitos in St. Marys test positive for West Nile virus

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in St. Marys, Ont., marking the first positive cases in Huron and Perth counties this year, according to the local public heath unit.

Huron Perth Public Health said the infected mosquitos were found in one of its traps, which are set up across Huron and Perth counties. Routine testing has been happening since June 20.

Public health inspector Dale Lyttle said it's not unusual to get a positive test result this time of year.

"We’re late in the summer season right now and this is typically where you do start to find positive mosquitos pop up," Lyttle said. "I think we’ve had some other reports from surrounding health units as well in southwestern Ontario. A lot of it has to do with the weather. The weather has been perfect for mosquito breeding over the last month or so.”

On Friday, Toronto Public Health reported the province’s first probable human case of West Nile virus this year.

According to Public Health Ontario’s weekly data, the virus has not been found in Waterloo Region nor the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit so far in 2023.

"You have to take this result with some seriousness," Lyttle said, referencing the positive test in St. Marys. "It is late in the season, the risk is usually high, we have other areas and other jurisdictions that have positive mosquito pools. It's something that people need to take at heart.”

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF WEST NILE VIRUS?

West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.

While not everyone who is bitten by an infected mosquito will develop symptoms, for those who do get sick, the illness is usually mild, Huron Perth Public Health said.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and rash on the chest, stomach or back.

About one in 150 people infected will get seriously ill, with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss and coma, the health unit said. In some cases, West Nile virus can be fatal.

HOW TO PROTECT AGAINST MOSQUITO BITES

Huron Perth Public Health offered these tips: