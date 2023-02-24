Most buses back on the roads, no weather warnings

Most school buses are back on the roads Friday morning with some delays and cancellations in place due to the after effects of this week’s weather.

In the London region, all routes to Kettle Creek Public School in Port Stanley are cancelled due to a facility issue.

In Huron-Perth, routes are delayed or cancelled in Goderich, Clinton and Seaforth.

After a few days of stormy weather, there are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the region.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast

Friday: Flurries ending near noon then cloudy. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12

Friday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a few flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Saturday: A few flurries ending in the morning then cloudy. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday: Periods of rain or snow. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.